Tim McGraw, Reba, LBT and many more to celebrate the Fourth live on ABC

ABC's planning a huge party for the 250th birthday of the USA, live from the country music capitol of the world.

"Mark your calendars — this Fourth of July just got a whole lot bigger," the network posted on its socials Monday. "Don't miss Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash for a night of live music, fireworks, and celebration like no other."

Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Elizabeth Nichols and Emily Ann Roberts are set to play, along with The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, comedian John Crist, Lauren Daigle, Nick Jonas, Ne-Yo and Sublime.

Ryan Seacrest will host the show, which airs live coast-to-coast starting at 8 p.m. ET. You'll be able to tune in via ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, FX and Freeform.

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