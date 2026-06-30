Tim McGraw delivers a 'Song for America' for July Fourth

Tim McGraw's here with a "Song for America," just in time for the United States' 250th birthday.

It's an occasion that instantly transports Tim back in time to his childhood.

"As a kid, the first thing I remember about Fourth of July was 1976 in Rayville, Louisiana, and riding my bicycle downtown a couple miles from where we lived, a little bit out in the country, and watching the 1976 parade," he says of America's bicentennial. "It really hit me hard, and I remember that to this day, and so all this coming back up for the 250th brings me back to those memories."

"Song for America" was written by John Thomas Harding and Tom Douglas.

"The lyric that's the most meaningful to me is the last verse where it talks about Arlington and all the soldiers that have given their lives in sacrifice, the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom," Tim says.

You can watch for the "Live Like You Were Dying" hitmaker Saturday on Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, FX and Freeform.

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