Tigirlily Gold brings the summer fun with 'Girls on Guys'

Tigirlily Gold is picking up the tempo and getting ready for summer with their new track, "Girls on Guys."

"This song is all about a vice that many women just can't kick… and that vice is men," sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh say in a statement. "It's our guilty pleasure honky tonk, line dancing, summer anthem song that sounds the best turned up real loud."

"Girls on Guys" follow's Tigirlily's "Forever from Here," which is just starting its climb on the country chart.

Both tunes are the first new music since the duo's debut album, Blonde, came out in July 2024.

Tigirlily Gold's getting ready for a busy CMA Fest, playing Nissan Stadium on June 5 before taking the Riverfront Stage the next day.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.