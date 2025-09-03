Thomas Rhett's got more to say 'About a Woman' as he closes this chapter

Thomas Rhett first released his seventh studio album, About a Woman, on Aug. 23, 2024, but in a matter of weeks, it'll finally be complete.
"I promised y'all a summer full of new music and we did just that," he shared on his socials. "Getting to play these new tracks on the road for y'all has made this tour even better than we could've imagined."
"We've got 3 more coming your way 9/26," he continues. "These last 3 songs wrap up the entire deluxe edition of About A Woman. Cheers y'all."
About a Woman has also spawned two hits, "Beautiful as You" and the multiple-week #1 "After All the Bars Are Closed."
