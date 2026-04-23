Thomas Rhett's expecting to see all his cousins — and Niall Horan — at Nashville's Geodis Park

Thomas Rhett & Niall Horan perform on stage on day one of the C2C Country To Country 2023 Festival at The O2 Arena on March 10, 2023 in London. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Thomas Rhett kicked off his 2026 concerts supporting Morgan Wallen on his Still the Problem Tour April 10 in Minneapolis.

TR has a couple more stadium dates with Morgan in May, but in July, he sets his Soundtrack to Life trek in motion with a stadium show of his own, this time at Nashville's Geodis Park.

"I can only imagine how awesome it's gonna be to play a concert here," he told reporters during a news conference at the venue. "We get to kick off our tour here, which is awesome. Hometown shows are always amazing and full of pressure because every cousin that you've ever known — or did not know — shows up and is in [the] meet and greet."

He's not a cousin, but a longtime pal — this one of One Direction fame — will join him to co-headline the night.

"My buddy Niall Horan, who I've been buddies with for a decade now — I think a lot of people thought, 'That's so interesting. Why would they tour together?'" TR said. "We've been friends for a while and been talking about touring together for a minute."

"And so to be able to kick our tour off here in Nashville, getting to co-headline this spot is gonna be just such a blast," he continues. "So I'd encourage anybody who wants to come to a show, come on out July 9. It's gonna be a blast. "

TR and Niall previously collaborated on "Old Tricks" for TR's About a Woman (Deluxe) album.

They're also set to play July 18 at Pennsylvania's Hersheypark Stadium, with Kashus Culpepper and Emily Ann Roberts opening both nights.

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