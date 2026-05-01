Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell help LOCASH say 'YES'

When it comes to new music from LOCASH, the message is an overwhelming "YES!"

"Yes, this is the beginning of a new era for LOCASH," Preston Brust says in a news release. "Starting with 'YES,' we'll be releasing new music faster than we ever have. Yes, the song is called 'YES' — and yes, we're excited to get this one out and rockin' through y'all's speakers!"

“I don’t know why you blush when you’re sipping Merlot/ Got 3 blankets and you’re still getting cold/ But I know, everything’s gonna be fine/ It can rain and the sun still shines," Preston and Chris Lucas sing on the track. “Every dollar, every breath/ Every minute of this life I got left/ Baby it’s yes."

Written alongside Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell plus noted tunesmiths Ben Johnson, Ashley Gorley and John Byron, "YES" is the first new music from the duo in 2026.

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