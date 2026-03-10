Third time's a charm: Jon Pardi hopes 'Boots Off' takes off

Following his 2015 hit "Head Over Boots" and his 2016 hit "Dirt on My Boots," Jon Pardi waited a whole decade to revisit the topic with his new single, "Boots Off."

"It’s just a lot of fun. Sexy, fun song, good dancing song, got a great beat," Jon says. "And it’s my third 'boot' song, why not? It’s been 10 years since the last one. Time flies, right?"

"Boots Off" is from Jon's current album, Honkytonk Hollywood. Jon sings about how after a night out, he and his love interest are heading back home, where they'll be "loving 'til the sun comes up" — which is why, he sings, "I can't get my boots off quick enough." But Jon says the song's inspiration was a little less romantic than that.

"It all kind of started when I had trouble getting my boots off after a show," he explains. "You know, [you] get a little sweaty, you got to get them off. And, you know, you got that sexy wife, like [my wife] Summer, and you're getting ready, come home and then you're struggling to get your boots off — it could be a problem."

"That’s where this whole kind of funny [theme came up]," Jon says. "'Can’t get my boots off quick enough to go for round two at the nighttime.'"

Jon starts the 2026 leg of his Honkytonk Hollywood tour with Ashley Cooke and Zach John King on March 20. On March 22, he'll perform at the Houston Rodeo.

