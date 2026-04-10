'There I Go': Vincent Mason steps into the spotlight with Morgan Wallen & Parker McCollum

When newcomer Vincent Mason opens for Morgan Wallen Friday on the first night of the Still the Problem Tour, it'll be one of his first chances to get to know one of his heroes.

"I've never met him," Vincent tells ABC Audio. "[I'm] just a very, very big fan of the music. I have been for a long time and I'm excited to get out there. I'm excited to just watch seven shows, you know, [and] at the very least get to go hang out."

"That's the peak of how to headline," he adds. "So I'm gonna try to learn what I can [and] see what works for us."

After two nights in Minneapolis, he'll have five more stadium dates with Morgan, mixed in with some of his own shows.

From there, he'll reunite with another major musical influence.

"[I'm] going back out with Parker McCollum," Vincent says, "who's one of my favorite artists [and a] big reason that I got into writing songs and trying to do everything that I'm doing now."

"And headlining again will be awesome," he continues. "So we get to play this new album we just put out. [It's] pretty much a brand new set for us. I know the band's excited to have some new songs to play and so am I. So we're gonna have a lot of fun on stage, so in turn, I hope everyone else has fun too."

Vincent currently has a top 20 hit with his debut single, "Wish You Well," from his There I Go album.

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