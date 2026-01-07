'The Way I Am': Luke Combs' sixth album is coming in March

Luke Combs' new album, The Way I Am, will arrive March 20, the day before he kicks off his 2026 world tour.

The 22-track record features the favorite "Sleepless in a Hotel Room," which is out now.

“It’s been a long process getting this thing going, but I’m really proud of this record," Luke says. "I’ve loved the song ‘Sleepless in a Hotel Room’ for a long time and it’s been awesome to see how excited the fans are for that one as well.”

The collection features his tour's namesake, "My Kinda Saturday Night"; his current hit "Days Like These"; his previous #1 "Back in the Saddle"; and the previously released "15 Minutes" and "Giving Her Away."

The Way I Am "dives deeper than ever into his life behind the scenes—the challenges of balancing family and career, self-doubt and self-belief and the clarity that comes from focusing on what truly matters," according to the news release announcing the album. Look for the full track list to be revealed soon.

Luke sets his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour in motion March 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

