Thank you for being a fiancé: Reba McEntire & Rex Linn reveal engagement at Emmys

Reba McEntire and her Happy's Place co-star Rex Linn are engaged.

Reba and Rex, who have been together for five years, made the big reveal during an interview with E! News prior to Reba's Golden Girls tribute at the Emmys.

The two first met thanks to Kenny Rogers, working together on 1991's The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. They started dating in 2020 after reconnecting when they both guested on CBS' Young Sheldon.

This will be Rex's first marriage and Reba's third, having previously been married to Charlie Battles and Narvel Blackstock.

You can check out Reba's performance of "Thank You for Being a Friend" with Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.