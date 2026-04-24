Teases, tags and T-shirts mark the arrival of Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen's duet

"I Can't Love You Anymore," the new duet from Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen is out now, along with confirmation Ella teased it in the "Choosin' Texas" video.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 18 million times, Ella and Miranda Lambert drive away in a vehicle with a tag that says "ICLYA."

"Ella and I have been talking about doing a song for a little while now,” Morgan says. “We have been on tour together and I’m a huge fan of what she does. She wrote and sent over this song and from the beginning riff, it was hard to deny. I’m honored she wanted me to be the one to do it with her.”

To mark the occasion, the two superstars have put out a limited-edition T-shirt that shows an "ICLYA" license plate that's half from Alabama and half from Tennessee, in a nod to their home states.

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