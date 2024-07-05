Take a country ride on Lainey Wilson's "4x4xU"

Need a love song to slow dance to this summer? Lainey Wilson's got you covered with "4x4xU."



The track, which Lainey co-wrote with songwriters Jon Decious and Aaron Raitiere, is a romantic ode about being at home with one's true love.



"In a 4x4xU, babe/ From the bayou to Kentucky/ City to the country/ From here to Timbuktu/ Boy, after a long day/ Ya know there ain't no wrong way/ To drive my crazy crazy/ In a 4x4xU," Lainey sings in the chorus.



"I'm so excited for everyone to finally have their hands on '4x4xU.' This song is about finding that someone that gives you the comfort and peace of home anywhere in the world as long as you're by their side," she tells the press.



Its accompanying music video — which is a continuation of the "Hang Tight Honey" video — also features Lainey and her on-screen love interest spending quality time in an old-school Ford truck and on a horse ranch.



"Thank you to the incredible Dano Cerny for directing this video and bringing the vision to life, and to all of my collaborators on this record for being a part of what I think could be my biggest song yet," the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year adds.



You can find "4x4xU," lead single "Hang Tight Honey" and "Country's Cool Again" on Lainey's forthcoming fifth album, Whirlwind. It's slated for arrival Aug. 23 and can be preordered and presaved now.



For tickets to Lainey's ongoing Country's Cool Again Tour, head to Lainey's website.

