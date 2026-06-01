'Stages' of CMA Fest: Midland's free show at Garth Brooks' honky-tonk

Fans in Nashville for CMA Fest can get a preview of Midland's new album during a special show on Friday.

Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson will take over the Friends in Low Places Rooftop from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT for the live debut of songs from their upcoming album, Stages.

The show is free and open to the public, and there's even a meet-and-greet afterward. You just need to be 21 or over to get in.

Stages arrives June 12 and features the previously released "Marlboro Man," "Shooting Memories with Tequila," "Glass Half Empty," "I Wish You Would" and "Drinkin' Dark Whiskey" with Mackenzie Carpenter.

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