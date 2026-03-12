Stagecoach reveals set times, what's cooking foodwise

If you're planning your trip to Stagecoach, a crucial piece of information has just arrived: The set times for all stages are now available on the festival's website.

Festival organizers also revealed one more thing they're cooking up: the return of Guy Fieri's Smokehouse for the seventh year in a row.

Each day, several performers will join Guy and well-known pit masters for cooking demos.

On April 24, Nate Smith, Chase Rice and BigXthaPlug step into the kitchen, while Gavin Adcock, Billy Bob Thornton, Wynonna Judd and Gavin Rossdale are on the menu for April 25. Brett Young and Wyatt Flores heat things up on April 26.

Stagecoach takes place April 24-26 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

