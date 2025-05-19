'Some Hearts' at 20: Carrie Underwood marks a milestone

Legacy Recordings
By Stephen Hubbard

Carrie Underwood's celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album with a special vinyl edition of Some Hearts.

Released in November 2005, the record came out not quite six months after the Oklahoma native won season 4 of American Idol. It would become the bestselling country debut of all time and go nine-times Platinum.

The Some Hearts 20th Anniversary Edition features new cover art, as well as four live tracks, recorded in October 2005 at Nashville's Blackbird Studios: the title cut, "Inside Your Heaven," and the number ones "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Wasted." Of course, "Before He Cheats" would top the chart and become a crossover success as well.

You can preorder the Target exclusive album now, ahead of its Friday, Nov. 14, arrival.

