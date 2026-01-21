From sneaking in to headlining, Brett Young's got history with the Mother Church

When Brett Young kicks off his 2.0 Tour Thursday at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, he'll likely have lots of memories floating through his mind.

"My first experience at the Ryman was sneaking into a Keith Urban performance there," he tells People. "I remember just thinking, 'What would it be like one day to play in this room?' I mean, I've gotten to do some pretty cool things there. I've gotten to jump up [onstage] with Darius [Rucker] for one of his shows and I got to perform in front of Tim McGraw, but I've not gotten to kick off a tour at the Ryman until now, so that's going to be really special."

The trek coincides with the 10th anniversary of Brett's debut single, "Sleep Without You," which was released in April 2016.

"What made me fall in love with country music is the storytelling," he tells People. "And so, I feel like I've gotten to a place in my career where my fans are familiar with me enough that I can slow things down a little bit and dig in further than the three and a half minutes of the song. I always say it's our job to pull back the curtain a little bit more every year."

Brett will play 18 dates on this tour before wrapping Feb. 28 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

