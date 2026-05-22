'Smoky Mountain Mama': How you can hear Dolly Parton's mother's record

It's well known that Dolly Parton traces her musical talent to her mother's side of the family, but did you know her mom actually recorded an album?

Avie Lee Parton's Smoky Mountain Mama record has now been remastered and is available to stream.

The collection of mountain ballads and folk songs was recorded in 1974 and 1979 at Dolly's urging, as a way to preserve the music the Parton kids had grown up hearing. It didn't come out until 1990, when it was only available on cassette at Dollywood and through mail-order.

As a teen, Avie Lee sang in a gospel trio with her sisters. She later formed a gospel group with her daughters Willadeen, Stella and Cassie. They recorded an album titled The Parton Family Sings In the Garden, which was reissued in 2024.

Recorded in Nashville, Smoky Mountain Mama features "Little Rosewood Casket," which morphed into "Rosewood Casket" for Dolly, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris' first Trio album in 1987.

Dolly's often championed her mother's significant impact on her life, once telling Jennifer Nettles that Avie Lee was "me without the glitter" when she played her in a TV movie.

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