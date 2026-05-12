'Signs' confirm there's a new Luke Bryan album coming

Luke Bryan's ninth studio album, Signs, is coming Sept. 18, he revealed as he wrapped his ninth season as a judge on American Idol on Monday.

“It is always a great day when I get the chance to release new music,” he says in the news release announcing the record. “I’ve been working on this album for the past year, and I just love how it turned out. I was able to co-write a few, then turn to the writers in Nashville to round them out. I feel like my fans have always let me record songs that make you feel good, so I went into this album wanting everyone to just have fun.”

Luke co-wrote the new track, "Fish Hunt Golf Drink," which he debuted on the season finale of Idol.

It's the third release from the new album, following "Word on the Street," the name of his tour that kicks off May 29, and "Country and She Knows It," his current top-25 hit.

On Friday, he kicks off his annual Farm Tour in Clovis, California.

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