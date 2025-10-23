Shania Twain, Eric Clapton and Josh Groban rock with Spinal Tap in new Stonehenge-set concert film

By Andrea Dresdale
Music is full of unlikely duos, so here's another one: Shania Twain and Spinal Tap.

Shania is one of the guest artists in a new concert film called Stonehenge: The Final Finale, starring the legendary, fictitious British heavy metal band Spinal Tap. The concert documents the band members — played by Christopher Guest, Harry Schearer and Michael McKean — as they stage the first-ever rock show filmed at Stonehenge, the iconic English heritage site.

Also joining the band in the concert film will be Eric Clapton and Josh Groban. The film hits theaters in 2026 and follows the long-awaited sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, released earlier this year.

"You aren't ready for the majestic, haunting, and powerful collaboration me and @spinaltap have in store for you at this historic place," Josh jokes on Instagram. 

As for why Stonehenge is a suitable location for the concert, in the original 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the band sings their song "Stonehenge" onstage as an 18-inch-high version of the real thing descends from the ceiling, instead of the planned 18-foot-high version.

In the sequel, the band performs the song with Elton John, and this time, the prop is the correct size.

