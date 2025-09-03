Shaboozey's 'Good News' takes him to the top

Shaboozey's "Good News" (American Dogwood/EMPIRE)
By Stephen Hubbard

Shaboozey now has his second #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay ranking, as "Good News" ascends to the top of the chart.

The track is from 2024's Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, which also spawned his breakthrough smash, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

It spent seven weeks at the top starting in August 2024, besting Carrie Underwood. Previously, she held the record for the longest stay at #1 with a debut single with 2006's "Jesus Take the Wheel."

Shaboozey's recently been teasing new music, posting "Someone Say New Album???" on his Instagram, along with photos in the studio. In the meantime, expect to hear his collaboration with Jelly Roll, "Amen," on country radio, as it's just begun its chart journey.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!