Sexiest (Country) Man Alive: You look like you love Riley Green

Riley Green performs on ABC's 'CMA Fest presented by SoFi' (Disney/Connie Cornuk)
By Andrea Dresdale

Bridgerton and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, but when it comes to sexiest country star, the magazine's readers have a clear choice.

In the mag's reader's poll, Riley Green was named Sexiest Country Star, beating out Warren Zeiders, Shaboozey and Cody Johnson. The magazine speculates that Riley won on the strength of the spicy video for his hit "Worst Way."

So far Riley hasn't reacted to his honor, but he's busy on the road: He's got shows scheduled through Dec. 13. He's also got the CMA Awards coming up, where he's nominated for four awards for his hits with Ella Langley.

