Scotty McCreery launches 'Bottle Rockets' with a retro Hootie twist

Scotty McCreery's new single, "Bottle Rockets," not only captures the nostalgia of young love, it also includes a full-on rerecording of 1994's "Hold My Hand" by Hootie & the Blowfish.

"This song takes me back to those summers of having fun with no responsibilities with good times and good tunes," Scotty says. "For me growing up in the Carolinas, Hootie & the Blowfish were just massive and such a huge part of great summers growing up. That's what this song ‘Bottle Rockets’ is about."

The track was produced by Scotty's longtime collaborator Frank Rogers, who's also produced Darius Rucker's country hits.

Scotty will soon head overseas for five headlining shows in the United Kingdom beginning May 24, before returning the States to play the Opry and Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.

