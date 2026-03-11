Russell Dickerson's wife prefers 'Worth Your Wild' over another love song

Thanks to Russell Dickerson's devoted fanbase, he says picking the latest single from Famous Back Home wasn't really that hard.

"It's kind of a song the fans just kind of spoke for themselves," he tells ABC Audio. "Like as soon as the album came out, obviously 'Happen to Me' was the biggest [according to consumption], but, like, if you look at the numbers behind it, it's like 'Worth Your Wild' was, that was the standout for easy choice."

Having had success with songs like "Yours" and "God Gave Me a Girl," Russell has a history of favoring his more romantic tracks.

"[My wife] Kailey, she's just like, 'Bro, we get it, like, the love songs. Everybody knows you love me. Great.' So I was like, 'Alright. Fair enough,'" he adds. "So you know, we'll just keep the pedal down, high energy, up tempo. ... I want to play that song every night, you know? I look forward to it."

Russell's Worth Your Wild EP came out March 6, featuring the title track and three new tracks.

