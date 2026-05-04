Russell Dickerson puts on his 'BOOTS' with Fetty Wap

Russell Dickerson's much-wanted collab with rapper Fetty Wap, "BOOTS," will arrive on Friday, just in time for his birthday.

"I can't keep my hands to myself watching you dancing in those B-double-O-T-S/ Sun-D-R-E-double-S," he sings. "This ole boy all in a mess/ I never will forget she had those lips like a red corvette/ Heart sinking like a June sunset/ She got my head spinning like she was spinning all in them, all in them B-double-O-T-S."

The "Happen to Me" hitmaker debuted the new song in a clip that shows him standing inside the door of his bus wearing shorts and slides. When he jumps from the bus steps to the ground, the sandals change to boots.

The unexpected collaboration was birthed when Russell's wife, Kailey Dickerson, posted a clip captioned "My husband when he found out Fetty was released" in January. In the video, Russell's washing a cup at the kitchen sink while echoing Fetty's vocals.

More than 34 million views later, the collab written by Russell, Matt Dragstrem and Dylan Marlowe grew out of the viral campaign that organically followed. "BOOTS" will arrive Thursday at 11 p.m. CT.

Russell will turn 39 on May 7, the day before his Nash-Birthday Bash on Friday at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater with Tyler Hubbard, Adrien Nunez and Kevin Powers.

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