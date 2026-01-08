Russell Dickerson orchestrates a Times Square takeover with RodeoHouston

Russell Dickerson will play the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for the first time in 2026, something he revealed in a big way: playing a surprise pop-up show in Times Square Wednesday afternoon.

"Alright, New York City! I am so honored to be kicking this off right here, announcing RodeoHouston," he told the crowd as he kicked off his performance of his #1 viral hit, "Happen to Me," complete with dancers and a full band. You can check out the moment on his socials.

Russell's set to play NRG Stadium on March 5.

He's only the second performer announced so far, following the reveal of Cody Johnson's March 22 show.

The annual event runs March 2-22, with the full concert lineup set to be revealed Thursday at 7 p.m. CT on the RodeoHouston socials.

