Russell Dickerson, Carly Pearce, Shaboozey & Ashley McBryde take center stage at Fan Fair X

As CMA Fest 2026 approaches, the Country Music Association is revealing what's in store for Fan Fair X inside Music City Center.

From Thursday, June 4, through Sunday, June 7, the Nashville venue will be open from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., giving fans one of their best chances to get closer to the stars they love.

Russell Dickerson will be Thursday's Artist of the Day, while Carly Pearce will do the honors on the CMA Close Up Stage on Friday. Shaboozey and Ashley McBryde take over on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Thursday will also bring Sound & Story: An Artist Exchange featuring Melissa Etheridge and Gretchen Wilson, with Legends & Friends with Clint Black following on Friday.

Saturday boasts both 40 Years of Randy Travis: Exploring the Icon's Legacy and Impact and The Last Take: Behind "On My Way to Heaven" with Tanya Tucker and Dennis Quaid.

Sunday features Up Close with Brandon Lake, the Christian/country crossover artist.

Both single-day tickets and four-day passes are on sale now.

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