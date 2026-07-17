RIP Brothers Osborne: From Pinebox to Deale, Maryland, TJ and John tease new music

Brothers Osborne continue to tease us with what's to come.

"Something big is on the horizon... and the wait is almost over," the duo writes on their socials, adding #RIP. While it's unclear if that may actually be the name of the song, "RIP" also appears in the place where Instagram normally denotes the audio behind a clip.

"A little sneak peak of what's coming next" appears on the footage that starts with TJ Osborne on a boat, drink in hand.

"Might be the buzz or the nicotine, but I'm about as good as I'm gonna be/ I'm dead to you, you're dead to me/ We're movin' on," he whisper-raps as the new tune starts.

"Goodbye!/ I'm already six deep at the bar/ Yes I am," he sings, as we see him back on land with John Osborne. "Tonight, it finally all fell apart/ So drive that last nail into my pinebox heart."

Earlier, the CMA and ACM duo of the year winners revealed their upcoming album will be centered around their hometown of Deale, Maryland, presumably where the video was shot.

It's also worth noting that Pinebox is the name of John's studio where they've been working on new music.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.