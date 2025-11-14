Riley Green's keeping it real heading into Country Music's Biggest Night

Even though Riley Green's nominated for four trophies and he's set to perform during the CMA Awards Wednesday, he confesses he still feels a little like an outsider at Country Music's Biggest Night.

"It’s never something that you really expect," he says of the attention. "I always think about things as just a fan of country music because it’s not too long ago that I was, you know."

"And you see the names that are mentioned in winnin’ these awards and being nominated, and then to get kinda thrown in with that is always a big deal," he adds. "[I'm] excited to have it listed up there with all these other great songs and collaborations."

Riley's up for single, song and music video of the year for "you look like you love me" with Ella Langley and musical event for "Don't Mind If I Do" with Ella.

He's also set to perform his #1 "Worst Way."

In 2024, Riley and Ella both won their first CMAs for musical event for "you look like you love me."

