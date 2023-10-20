Riley Green performs "My Last Rodeo" on 'GMA'

Riley Green joined ABC's Good Morning America on Friday, October 20, to perform his self-penned "My Last Rodeo."

Donning a grey short-sleeve shirt and jeans, Riley delivered the sentimental ode seated down while strumming his acoustic guitar.

"This ain't my last rodeo/ No, it's just time for this old man to get this show on the road/ When life throws you off your saddle/ It don't mean you lost the battle/ Just climb back up and turn another row/ The good Lord might want to call this cowboy home/ But this ain't my last rodeo," Riley sings in the chorus.

"My Last Rodeo" is off Riley's latest album, Ain't My Last Rodeo.

Of the project, Riley shares in a press release, "This is really the first time I was able to really take my time, write and record songs that really felt like a cohesive album. I’m really proud of it and want to thank the fans for all of their encouragement."

Riley's currently #18 on the country charts with his Luke Combs-assisted single, "Different 'Round Here."

