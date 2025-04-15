Riley Green, Miranda Lambert and more join Dierks Bentley on 'Broken Branches'

Riley Green and Country Music Hall of Famer John Anderson join Dierks Bentley on the title track of his new album, Broken Branches, which comes out June 13.

"This album represents what country music is to me," Dierks reflects, "a group of people and songs that come together in a way that's imperfect, individual, and sometimes even a little messed up. They're all a bunch of broken branches on one tree!"

Miranda Lambert joins Dierks on the track "Never You."

Dierks co-wrote four of the tracks, including the first single, "She Hates Me."

Here's the complete track listing for Broken Branches, with "Well Well Whiskey" dropping Friday to celebrate the announcement:

"Cold Beer Can"

"Jesus Loves Me"

"She Hates Me"

"Something Worth Fixing"

"Standing in the Sun"

"Well Well Whiskey"

"Broken Branches" (featuring John Anderson and Riley Green)

"Off the Map"

"Never You" (featuring Miranda Lambert)

"For as Long as I Can Remember"

"Don't Cry for Me"

