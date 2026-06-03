Riley Green, Luke Bryan & Jason Aldean help open JSU's Randy Owen Center

The Randy Owen Center for the Performing Arts is now open on the campus of Alabama's Jacksonville State University after a night that included some of the biggest artists in country music.

Named in honor of the JSU graduate who became a Country Music Hall of Famer as the lead singer of Alabama, the event featured a top-secret superstar lineup for the facility's official opening May 27.

Former JSU quarterback Riley Green performed, as well as Jamey Johnson, who attended JSU in the '90s.

“My wishes, and my hopes, and my dreams are that someday some kid will come through here, like me, and when they leave here, they have a dream,” Randy reflected. “Because if I can make it, anybody can. I’ve been so blessed to be here, and this is one day that I’ll never forget."

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Teddy Gentry, Pam Tillis, Mark Wills, The Oak Ridge Boys, Drake White and more also took the stage.

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