Reba recalls seeing 'weeds and flowers' after popping a gummy

By Jeremy Chua

Reba McEntire publicly recalled the time she popped a little gummy and got trippy for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The "Fancy" star was looking after her late mother in 2020 and was told by her sister Alice to give her mom a gummy to cope with the pain if she started hurting.

However, because Reba wasn't comfortable giving her mom a whole gummy, she gave half of it instead.

The other half went to Reba, who struggled to get out of bed to assist her mom after waking up.

"I threw back the covers and that was as far as I got. And I thought, 'Oh my gosh. I got to help her. I'm going to look like a wimp if I don't,'" Reba recounts to Jimmy. "So I thought I'm either going to crawl over the bed or I'm going to walk around, so I thought, 'I got to do this.'"

After some slow movements to the bed, Reba finally got to her mom, and grabbed some water for her — albeit slowly, too — before resting again.

"I laid down and I swear there was weeds and flowers growing out of my head," she says.

You can watch the full interview, including Reba's chat about Happy's Place and The Voice, now on YouTube.

Happy's Place airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

