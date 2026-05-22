Reba McEntire's 'Hurt Like That' is just the beginning of the pain

Reba McEntire's leaning into the heartbreak with her new Hurt Like That music capsule and its title track.

"It's a cold, cold rain, it's a bitter kind of pain/ It'll leave a stain on your past," she sings on the ballad. "It'll haunt your sleep, it will cut you bone deep/ And it'll shatter you like glass/ Oh, I never felt nothin' that hurt like that."

Steeped in the breakup drama that's been a hallmark of her career, the new song seems right at home next to three Reba classics and an album cut.

1985's "Somebody Should Leave," 1986's "What Am I Gonna Do About You" and 1991's "For My Broken Heart" were all number ones. "The Clown" is from 2019's Stronger Than the Truth.

As she established with April's first capsule, One Night in Tulsa, the new collection will also be followed by a new playlist.

"The Rise of Reba" will be available June 1 and traces her musical heritage from her breakthrough in the '80s to her eventual superstardom.

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