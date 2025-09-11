Reba McEntire is a 2025 Paley Center honoree

Reba McEntire will take center stage at the 2025 Paley Honors Fall Gala in Los Angeles.

The annual gathering "recognizes landmark contributions and enduring impact within the media landscape."

"From concert arenas to Broadway stages to television screens, Reba McEntire’s extraordinary voice, exceptional talent, and endearing personality have captivated legions of fans worldwide,” Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media, says in a statement. “We are honored to present each of these distinguished honorees with our highest recognition, The Paley Honors Award.”

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz and Bill Lawrence, the writer, producer and director behind Ted Lasso and Shrinking, will be feted as well.

"Ever since I was a little girl watching Annie Oakley on our black and white TV in Oklahoma, I was captivated by the magic of media and entertainment," Reba says. "Back then, I could never have imagined seeing myself on that screen. I'm grateful for all the opportunities I've had, and it means so much to me to receive this honor from the Paley Center."

The celebration will take place Nov. 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. You can find out more at PaleyCenter.org.

