The reason Cody Johnson almost didn't take 'The Fall'

Even though Cody Johnson loved the message of his new single, "The Fall," he almost didn't record it.

"When I heard the song, it sounded like the story of a lot of different people," he tells Billboard. "It is kind of cowboy, and it is authentic to me, as 'The ride was worth the fall,' you know. 'I'd climb back on again.' But it also has this relativity to a lot of other different people and their story."

"It’s a very unique thing that I couldn’t ignore," he adds.

Still, Cody was "on the fence about the song," worried that it might seem like "'Til You Can't" part 2.

Producer Trent Willmon convinced him to try recording it anyway, and the rest is history.

You can check out Cody's performance of "The Fall" from the 60th ACM Awards on Prime Video now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.