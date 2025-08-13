Rascal Flatts extends their Life Is a Highway tour into 2026

Rascal Flatts' Life Is a Highway tour will stretch into 2026.

“What a ride the past year has been!” Jay DeMarcus says. “We’re so excited to continue this tour. The response we’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming and humbling. We’ve truly had such a blast over the past year getting back in front of our fans out on the road, and we thought, ‘Why not keep the party going?’”

The 21-show stretch starts Jan. 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and wraps Feb. 28 in Buffalo, New York, with Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane again joining them on the dates. Ticket sales start Friday.

The 2025 run commemorated the trio’s 25th anniversary and was their first time on the road since 2019.

