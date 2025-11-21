RaeLynn's 'Let[ting] the Holiday Come In' on Hallmark Channel

If you're watching Christmas movies on Hallmark Channel this season, you're likely to hear the voice of RaeLynn.

That's because "Let the Holiday Come In," from her Jingle Jangle Rock collection, is featured in one of this year's new films.

"Christmas has always felt magical to me, and this song captures that feeling of joy the moment the season sets in," RaeLynn says. "When Hallmark chose it for Christmas On Duty, it felt like the perfect home, especially since my husband served in the Army."

"This song is warm, fun and full of heart," she adds. "I’m so excited to add this to my EP.”

Christmas on Duty tells the story of two rival Marines forced to work together on Dec. 24. It's airing now as part of Hallmark Channel's 2025 Countdown to Christmas.

