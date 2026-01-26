Prayin' for Daylight? Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus says he has to hit the road to get some sleep

Rascal Flatts kicked off the latest leg of their Life Is a Highway Tour Jan. 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and the trio couldn't wait to get back at it.

That's especially true for Jay DeMarcus, but not for any reason you'd likely predict.

"I expect to get a whole lot of rest," he said before restarting the tour. "Being back on the bus and with no noise and no kids, it’s gonna be an amazing thing to have the hum of the engine lulling you to sleep. I’ve always slept better on a bus than I’ve slept at home. So, I’m really looking forward to that."

"And I’m also looking forward to just being onstage and playing a bunch of big old songs and throwing a big party for everybody," he adds.

Rascal Flatts' Life Is a Highway Tour moves through New York and New Jersey next, with dates that will keep them on the road with Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane through the end of February.

Meanwhile, the new song from their Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets album, "I Dare You" with Jonas Brothers, is now in country's top 15.

