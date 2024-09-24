"Pour" Blake a drink: He's signed a new record deal

By Jeremy Chua

Blake Shelton has signed a new record deal with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

He joins a star-studded artist roster that includes Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Dustin Lynch, Parmalee and Chayce Beckham.

Blake says he's grateful his new team at the label is "as excited as me about this new chapter we will write together."

"I felt their passion and love for music when I met with them, and I knew I was home," he shares.

"We are so excited he's joining the BMG Global family and cannot wait to share his incredible new music with the world," adds BMG's Jon Loba. "He's been laser-focused on delivering some of the best of his career and it shows. We have been dancing through the office, literally not just figuratively, since we heard the first couple songs he played for us!"

This news arrives just weeks after Blake announced his departure from Warner Music Nashville, his label home of 23 years.

Blake's currently #2 on the country charts with his collab with Post Malone, "Pour Me a Drink." On Oct. 18, he'll release his cover of "Go Tell It on the Mountain." It'll be part of the upcoming movie The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, which hits theaters Nov. 8.

