Parker McCollum's 'Pretty Heart' turns Platinum 4 times over

Parker McCollum (Academy of Country Music)
By Stephen Hubbard

Parker McCollum's debut single, "Pretty Heart," has just been certified quadruple Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The Texas native co-wrote the song from 2021's Gold Chain Cowboy that went on to become his first #1.

"Man...all I have to say is thank you! The amount of support you all have shown me over these years means more to me than you'll know," Parker says in a statement. "All I've wanted to do is make music that connects with people and that I can be proud of. I'm just grateful that y'all are playing my songs."

Parker's self-titled current project includes his latest hit, "Killin' Me," and is nominated for album of the year at May's 61st ACM Awards.

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