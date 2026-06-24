Parker McCollum joins Carly Pearce to host the 19th ACM Honors

Eric Church, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, The Carter Family, Bill Anderson, Brett James, Landman, C2C: Country to Country and Mike Curb are among those who'll step into the spotlight Aug. 19 at the 19th Academy of Country Music Honors.

Carly Pearce will host the show for the sixth year, with Parker McCollum joining her for the first time.

Brett and the Carters will posthumously get the ACM Poet's Award for songwriting, while Eric's picking up the ACM Lifting Lives Award for his work in service to others. Kacey's getting the ACM Spirit Award, which was inspired by Merle Haggard.

Whisperin' Bill and the Curb Records founder will both receive the ACM Icon Award. Ella will officially get her ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year trophy, which she won at May's 61st ACMs in Vegas.

C2C's getting the ACM International Award, while Landman's winning the ACM Film Award.

The ACM Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards will be revealed the week of July 6.

Tickets for the Aug. 19 show at The Pinnacle in Nashville go on sale to the public Friday, with presales underway now.

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