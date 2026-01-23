Parker McCollum invites you to enjoy his 'Big Ole Fancy House'

It's been years in the making, but Parker McCollum's finally sharing his "Big Ole Fancy House" with his fans.

The track's become a fan favorite, since he's included it in his set for years, though he hadn't recorded it until now.

"Y'all been asking for this one for a while so I'm glad it's finally getting to you," Parker says. "Took a couple of times of cutting it before it felt good enough to release, and I think I got it the way it should be heard."

"Appreciate all the love everyone has shown this song. Means a lot," he adds.

"Big Ole Fancy House" is the first of four new tracks that will be added to the expanded version of Parker's self-titled fifth album that came out in June.

PARKER MCCOLLUM The Deluxe Edition is set to arrive March 20. He hasn't revealed what the other three songs will be.

