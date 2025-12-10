Parker McCollum + Brooks & Dunn to play 2026 Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards

Parker McCollum, Brooks & Dunn and Jamey Johnson will come together to honor George Strait and Miranda Lambert as they're inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2026.

The ceremony will take place Feb. 21 at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin. Tickets are on sale now.

Singer/songwriters Natalie Hemby and Waylon Payne are set to perform as well at the 2026 Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards, which also honor Don Cook and Keith Gattis.

Cook has 20 number ones to his credit, 13 of them recorded by Brooks & Dunn. Gattis wrote "El Cerrito Place," which became a huge hit for Kenny Chesney, and had cuts by Strait, Willie Nelson and George Jones.

