The orchestra plays on, as Dolly Parton's symphony show continues in 2026

After its 2025 premiere with the Nashville Symphony, Dolly Parton's new orchestral show will keep the music playing in 2026.

Threads: My Songs in Symphony will play a dozen U.S. cities starting Jan. 3 in Denver with the Colorado Symphony.

The multimedia experience includes new arrangements of Dolly's classics, immersive visuals and storytelling by the legend herself. Even though she doesn't appear in person at the shows, the concerts are anchored by "her on-screen presence, guiding audiences through her extraordinary life."

Threads is booked for 27 shows in cities including St. Louis, Cincinnati, Louisville, Portland, Nashville, Grand Rapids, Phoenix and Kansas City, Missouri.

You can find all the details at DollySymphony.com.

