The Opry returns to the Ryman to recreate historic show in July

The Opry will make a rare summertime return to the Ryman Auditorium on July 17 in honor of its 100th birthday. The cast will recreate the final show that was performed there before it moved to the then-new Grand Ole Opry House on March 15, 1974.

Nineties hitmaker Lorrie Morgan, whose father George Morgan was the final performer that night, is set to take part, as well as the Opry's longest-running member, Bill Anderson, who played that night as well.

"That night in 1974 I stood alongside many of my heroes from those earlier days, smiling down at my parents, and saying so long to the only Opry home I had ever known ... definitely a moment I will remember for the rest of my life," he reflects.

Anderson will sing the same songs he did on the original show, alongside The Band Perry, Mandy Barnett and Chuck Mead. Look for more artists to be revealed as the date approaches.

