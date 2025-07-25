Old Dominion will tug at your heartstrings with 'Miss You Man'

Catherine Powell/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

Old Dominion's memorializing an old friend on their new track, "Miss You Man."

It was inspired by noted songwriter Andrew Dorff, who passed away in 2016.

"We play songs we've written with him every night on stage," Mathew Ramsey explains. "When you hear our music, many times you are also hearing the voice of Andrew."

"There is a saying — grief is the price of love," he continues. "We all experience that loss at some point and we carry that love as we go through that process, in some ways, for the rest of our lives. 'Miss You Man' is a tribute to grief, friendship, and love.”

You can check out the "Miss You Man" music video on YouTube now. It's one of the tracks from Old Dominion's sixth studio album, Barbara, which drops Aug. 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!