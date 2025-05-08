No rehearsal? No problem: Brothers Osborne's prepping a Keith Urban tribute, sort of

TJ Osborne admits he's caught between "a huge honor" and "a lot of pressure" as Brothers Osborne helps pay tribute to Keith Urban with the triple crown award on Thursday night's 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

"Keith, I mean, he just could not be more professional and takes what he does very seriously," TJ tells ABC Audio, "so we want to do good by him and make sure we go out there and play the song, but also have a good time."

"And he's just amazing to work with in general," he adds.

While the Brothers can't say exactly which one of Keith's songs they'll be playing, they can reveal one thing: As of Wednesday afternoon, they hadn't run through it yet.

"We actually have not had time to even rehearse the song yet," TJ confessed. "So we just flew in this morning. We've been out playing shows on the road."

"I think we'll be fine," he adds.

"But we have yet to actually play the song," he laughs.

Chris Stapleton and Megan Moroney will play Keith's songs as well.

Tune in for all the action starting at 8 p.m. ET tonight live on Prime Video.

