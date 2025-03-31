No 'Problem' here? Morgan Wallen's 'SNL' exit inspires talk

Morgan Wallen returned to Saturday Night Live March 29, though his performances may not have generated quite as much buzz as his exit.

The CMA entertainer of the year did two songs from his upcoming album — first the title track, "I'm the Problem," and then the new single "Just in Case."

He then returned for the traditional show close, giving a salute to the audience, hugging host Mikey Madison and exiting toward the camera as the credits rolled. A subsequent social media post with a picture of a plane and the caption "Get me to God's country" seemed to fuel online speculation that something was amiss.

Variety, however, reports Morgan's SNL exit was just a mistake, with the superstar simply leaving the stage the same way he'd come and gone in rehearsals and during the show. Insiders tell the publication the social media post was just "typical Wallen" and not meant to be a diss.

A release from his publicist Sunday night recounts Morgan's "roisterous return" but doesn't mention the exit.

The superstar's fourth studio album arrives May 16, ahead of the kickoff of the I'm the Problem Tour June 20 in Houston.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.