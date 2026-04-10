No more waiting for 'Dandelion' to bloom: Ella Langley's second record is here

If you want to get to know Ella Langley better, she says all you need to do is listen to her much-anticipated second album, which is out now.

"Dandelion is a natural next phase after hungover," she says, referencing her debut album. "hungover is what brought people to the table, and Dandelion is what makes them sit down and eat."

"This album explains who I am as an artist and as a person," she continues. "It reflects on what made me this way while giving a glimpse of what’s next. It’s my favorite project I’ve ever done, it’s the most ‘me’ I’ve ever put out.”

The 18-track record is bookended by Ella's version of the folk song "Froggy Went A Courtin'," one of the first songs she remembers, and one her grandfather taught her.

She co-produced the album along with Ben West and Miranda Lambert, the album's only guest on "Butterfly Season."



Miranda also co-wrote the Platinum-selling "Choosin' Texas," which is currently spending its fifth record-setting week atop Billboard's all-genre Hot 100.

Ella kicks off The Dandelion Tour May 7 in Toledo, Ohio, her first time headlining arenas.

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