No more 'Love & Fear' in Vegas: Zac Brown Band wraps Sphere shows

Zac Brown Band's Love & Fear residency at Sphere Las Vegas is now in the history books, making them the first country band to headline the innovative venue.

ZBB's eight shows started Dec. 5 and wrapped Jan. 17, showcasing their eighth studio album, Love & Fear, which came out the day of the first concert.

For the special shows, Zac used Sphere's "groundbreaking visual capabilities," according to a press release, to build a "narrative journey, tracing the emotional arc of Love & Fear, moving from vulnerability and uncertainty toward gratitude, resilience, and connection."

The set list included new songs like “Let It Run” alongside ZBB hits like “Same Boat,” “Chicken Fried,” “Toes,” “Colder Weather,” “Keep Me In Mind” and “Free.”

So far, there's no word about the possibility of more ZBB shows at Sphere. At this point, we don't know anything about the band's 2026 tour plans, save for a June date in London.

